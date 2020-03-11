Do Minnesotans Rank High On The Cleanest Homes In America?

HOW DO MINNESOTANS COMPARE TO THE REST OF THE U.S?

According to improvement.com, the average American spends about 8 hours a month cleaning their house. People were asked a number of questions to see where they fell on the scale of 21 cities.

Minneapolis/St. Paul was right in the middle of the Top 21, ranking in at number 15.

So I started wondering; how are my house cleaning habits compared to those around me? How would you answer these questions?

How often do you wash dishes?

Are there dishes in your sink right now?

How often to you wash your bed sheets?

How often do you sweep or vacuum your house?

How often do you dust?

How often do you clean your fridge?

How often do you take out the garbage?

How often do you clean your shower, tub, or sinks?

How often do you clean door knobs?

How often do you clean light switches?

How often do you clean your remote for your television?

How often do you clean your phone?

Does everyone have to remove their shoes at your door?

DOES YOUR PARTNER CLEAN EQUALLY TO YOU?

We actually ranked higher on this one than many other states. Our significant others apparently like to clean about as much as we do, as Minnesotans were ranked number 7 as far as cleaning equality.