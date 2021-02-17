District 742 Using Remaining Bond Funds for Various Projects

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Area School District will be using up some remaining funds to address high-priority projects over the next few years.

The board approved the funding for a number of projects for which there is no other funding source at Wednesday's meeting.

On the list are secure entrances at Discovery, Oak Hill, Talahi, and Clearview elementary schools, alarm door access systems, an additional music space at Apollo High School, flexible furniture for Apollo and Tech, the walking path at Discovery, landscaping, digital signage, and the redesign of the parking lots and drop-off and pick-up traffic flow at South Junior High.

Executive Director of Finance and Business Services Amy Skaalerud says the South project will still need approval from other groups to move forward.

The next step would be to bring that to the city for comment and make sure that the city doesn't have any issues from the city planning department. Then once we know that the city has either provided feedback or given their kind of informal approval, we would also be bringing that information to the neighborhood so that they're aware and don't bring up any concerns we haven't thought of.

The projects total $2,625,000 and will be pulled from the estimated $2.8 million remaining in the 2017B capital bond that was voter-approved for the building of Tech High School. Some additional remaining funds have already been reserved for Tech’s needs in the future.

Earlier this year, the district allocated remaining funds from the 2015B capital bond to purchase the new Riverwoods location.

