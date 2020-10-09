District 742 Updates COVID-19 Dashboard

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Area School District has updated the COVID-19 numbers on its website dashboard. The district updates the numbers weekly on Fridays.

They say among the staff there are seven active cases of COVID-19, 80 workers are in quarantine, and 154 employees have returned to work.

For the students they have 10 active cases, 571 are in quarantine, and 441 of the students have returned to school.

The Minnesota Department of Health says the number of cases per 10,000 has risen to 34.75 in Stearns County, which means the recommendation is for hybrid learning in the elementary and distance learning in the secondaries. The school board voted to move to that model on Wednesday night.