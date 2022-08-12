District 742 Hosts Early Literacy Breakfast

ST. CLOUD -- Early childhood literacy will take center stage at a breakfast next week.

St. Cloud Area School District, along with a number of sponsors, is hosting an early literacy breakfast Thursday morning at Tech High School from 7:30 to 9:30.

The community is invited to learn more about early literacy from a pair of guest speakers at the event.

Arthur Rolnick is a Senior Fellow and the co-director of Human Capital Research at the University of Minnesota’s Humphrey School of Public Policy

Todd Otis is a life-long advocate of childhood education.

Pre-registration is required, and the cost of breakfast is ten dollars. To register, click here.