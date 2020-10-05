District 742 Creates Dashboard for Tracking COVID-19 Cases

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Area School District has created a COVID-19 dashboard on its website. The dashboard includes the number of cases per 10,000 people over the past two weeks for the counties that the district is in.

The case numbers are rising in all counties with the average number of cases in Stearns County up to nearly 26, in Benton County just over 20, in Sherburne County over 14, and in Wright County nearly 12 per 10,000.

As of October 1st, the district has six active cases among the staff, with 46 in quarantine, and 102 staff members have returned to work.

As for students, there are seven active cases, 407 are in quarantine, and 302 have returned to school.

The dashboard will be updated weekly on Fridays.