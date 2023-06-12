Dinosaurs Have Invaded The Minnesota Zoo

The Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley is inviting dinosaur lovers of all ages to come check out its new "Dinosaur Hangout" exhibit. A preview of the exhibit opened last fall and the hangout has now expanded into an even bigger and better experience.

Years ago there was a plan to take the dinosaurs from the now-extinct "Dinosaurs Alive" exhibition at Valleyfair... then the pandemic happened which presumably delayed the opening of the attraction at the zoo.

The Minnesota Zoo has hosted dinosaur exhibits sporadically over the years but this appears to be a more permanent attraction.

In addition to the Dinosaur Hangout attraction, the zoo will also debut its long-awaited Treetop Trail on July 28th. The trail utilizes the now-defunct monorail's tracks to give zoogoers a bird's-eye view of much of what the zoo has to offer.

Tickets for the Dinosaur Hideout attraction are included in the cost of admission to the zoo. Kids 3-12 cost $13.95, Adults from 13-64 are $19.95 and tickets for seniors 65+ are $13.95.

The Minnesota Zoo is located on McAndrews Road in Apple Valley, approximately an hour and a half away from Central Minnesota.

