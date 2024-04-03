Diann L. Boser, 83, Princeton

September 1, 1940 - March 30, 2024

Diann L. Boser, age 83 of Princeton, MN, passed away on March 30, 2024, in Princeton. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Princeton. Fr. Kevin Anderson will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM on Friday, April 19, 2024, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton with a Prayer Service at 6:30 PM. Visitation will also be one hour prior to the Mass on Saturday at the church. Burial will be at a later date at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

Diann was born to Aloysious and Mildred (Hoheisel) Schmidtbauer on September 1, 1940, in Pierz. She graduated from Pierz Memorial High School. Diann married Gerald Boser on September 11, 1961, at Holy Cross Church in Harding. Together they raised three children. Through the years Diann worked at Princeton Elementary School and Fairview Hospital where her friendly demeanor and genuine care for others was evident. Her faith played a significant role in her life, and she was an active member of Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Princeton. That faith carried her through as a breast cancer survivor. Those who knew Diann will remember her as a loving, friendly, and spirited soul. Her laughter was infectious, her smile could light up a room, and her kindness knew no bounds. Diann had the remarkable ability to make everyone feel at home, and her presence was a source of comfort and joy to many.

Diann is survived by her children, Jason (MaryCay) Boser, Kelly (Steve) Boser-McBroom, and Jim (Nicole) Boser; eight grandchildren, Jordan Boser, Alicia (Dave) Vandenheuvel, Andrea Ufhile, Kevin Boser, Alison (Joe) Marsh, Emma Boser, Ashley (Cary) Christensen, and Addison McBroom; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Lori (Bob) Burgraff and Urban Schmidtbauer; and many other relatives and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Aloysious and Mildred; husband, Gerald; brother, Art Schmidtbauer; and other relatives and friends.

The family extends their gratitude to Amy Anderson and the crew from “A Place at the Table” for their kindness and support. Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association.