Diane Hamann, 77, Princeton

October 21, 1945 - December 21, 2022

Diane Hamann, age 77 of Princeton, MN, passed away on December 21, 2022, at her home following a short battle with pancreatic cancer. A Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Princeton. Pastor Mike Pancoast will officiate. Visitation will begin at 9:30 AM prior to the service at the church.

Diane Kristine Johnson was born, the oldest of five, to Reuben and Edna (Ford) Johnson on October 21,1945, in Orange, CA. Shortly after the Johnson family returned to the Princeton area. Diane attended and graduated from Princeton High School in 1963, marrying her high school sweetheart, Adolph, in 1962 in Boone, Iowa. They made their home in Princeton, and Diane began working for Fingerhut. She worked for many years as a human resources director, and in later years worked for United Health Care, managing their HRIS department.

Organized and driven to serve in every way she could, Diane exemplified the Proverbs 31 woman. Her family, friends, and coworkers were confident in her intelligence, kindness, thoughtfulness, and work ethic. She brought about much good in everything she set her mind to, she was faithful and wise.

Diane was a backbone to many organizations; the Rum River Garden Society, Mille Lacs County Master Gardeners, and WWW (Women Witnessing to the World.) She volunteered at church for quilting, counting, greeter and organized the annual school supply drive for Lutheran World Relief. She helped organize the Princeton Class of 1963 reunions and was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary. Diane loved to learn and, as a Master Gardener, continued to take classes every year. She worked on the Minnesota tree survey for the University of Minnesota and counted and recorded hundreds of trees.

Her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews adored her! She loved spending time with them and made that a priority. She always said the gift of time was most important to her. She enjoyed taking them up to the cabin on Mille Lacs Lake and a stop at the Dairy Queen was always a highlight. In her retirement, she and Adolph traveled to Texas in the winter where she enjoyed sewing in the camper, attending concerts, and walking with friends. Traveling to visit family was important to her, she made many trips to Florida, Arizona, Georgia, Oklahoma and Norway. When home, she stayed busy with her family, friends and volunteer endeavors and enjoyed subbing for the Princeton Elementary Schools as a recess monitor, lunchroom attendant, office secretary and working at Weight Watchers where she was a life member. She was an avid gardener and sewer, quilter, crocheter and knitter.

Diane will be deeply missed by her husband of 60 years, Adolph; her children, Christopher (Deb)

Hamann of Isanti and honorary daughter Mindy Nelson-Kehn (Adam Kehn) of Princeton; grandchildren, Jeromie (Christine) Hamann, Kelsey (Eric) Lind, Justin Hamann, Kysha Hamann, John Kehn, and Amanda (Chris) Newham; eight great grandchildren; brother, James Johnson of PeachTree City, GA; sister; Pernella (Rick) Erickson of Rosemount; many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Reuben and Edna Johnson; brother, John Johnson; sister and brother-in-law: Kathleen Nelson and Norbert Luedtke; and sisters-in-law, Cheryl Johnson and Laurie Hamann Jensen.