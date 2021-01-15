SARTELL – DeZURIK, a valve manufacturer headquartered in Sartell, has acquired an Indiana-based valve company, effective January 1.

Red Valve, headquartered in Batesville, Indiana, manufactures elastomers, pinch valves, check valves and engineered mixing systems under brand names Red Valve and Tideflex.

DeZURIK President Bryan Burns says the acquisition of Red Valve will complement the company's current roster of products.

“The addition of Red Valve to the DeZURIK portfolio of brands furthers our strategic initiative to advance the human condition by applying exceptional flow control expertise to the development of vital water and industrial infrastructure,” said DeZURIK President and CEO Bryan Burns. “Red Valve’s brand reputation and diverse product line complement the broad DeZURIK lineup and provides new opportunities to solve customer’s most complex challenges.”

DeZURIK is known internationally for designing, manufacturing and shipping valves for municipal projects such as water and sewage pipelines, mining, petrochemicals, and a variety of other industries. The company was founded in 1928.