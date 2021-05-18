DeZurik Employee To Serve As President of MSS

SARTELL -- A longtime DeZurik employee is adding to his list of credentials.

Jim Barker was recently elected as President of the Manufactures Standardization Society for the Valves and Fitting Industry.

Barker has chaired many of the MSS standards committees, and remains active in achieving high industry standards through his leadership and company affiliation. He will serve a three-year term.

DeZURIK, located in Sartell, is known internationally for designing, manufacturing and shipping valves for municipal projects such as water and sewage pipelines, mining, petrochemicals, and a variety of other industries.

The company was founded in 1928.