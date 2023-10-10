Devon J. Tostenrud, 23, St. Cloud

April 15, 2000 - October 9, 2023



A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Benson Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Devon J. Tostenrud, 23, who tragically passed away on October 9, 2023. Pastor Luke Schmidt will be officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service.

Devon was born to Abraham Clark and Cassie Gabel on April 15, 2000 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. He was a gentle giant with the biggest heart. He was artistic in more ways than most, he always saw the colors of the world. Devon was extremely intelligent, trusting, goofy, and very sweet. He enjoyed his time listening to and creating music, creating art through drawings, he always saw the beauty in things. Most of all, Devon loved his family and all of the time they shared.

Devon was preceded in death by his father Abraham who passed away in February, 2014; grandmother, Rose Lindmeyer; and cousin, Jacob Jones.

He is survived by his mother, Cassie Gabel (Michael Thompson); brothers, Adon (Kali Jo) Fleming, Asa Tracewell, Ethan Clark; sisters, Ava Gabel and Julian Clark; grandparents, Susan (Rick) Lane, Cathy Murry, and Bruce Tostenrud; Great-grandparents, Sam (Barb) Richey; Aunts, Salena (Tom) Williamson, Emily Allen; Uncles, Rick (Mona) Edick, Matthew Clark; and his nephew, Phoenix Fleming.