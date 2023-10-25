Detour Planned Around Little Falls Railroad Crossing on Friday
LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- Drivers in Little Falls will face a detour on Friday if they travel on Highway 27.
Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad will be repairing the crossing at Highway 27.
The road will close from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. from Paul Larson Memorial Drive and Lindbergh Drive west of the Mississippi River.
Drivers will be detoured via Paul Larson Memorial Drive, 9th Avenue Northwest, and Lindbergh Drive.
The project is weather-dependent because it requires good weather to complete it.
