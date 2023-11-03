Dessert Named VP/GM of St. Cloud’s Anderson Trucking, Inc.

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Anderson Trucking Service has announced Troy Dessert as the new Vice President and General Manager of ATS, Incorporated.

Get our free mobile app

He joins the St. Cloud-based trucking company after holding various leadership roles with C.R. England, based in Salt Lake City, and as the Regional Director of Dedicated Services and Brokerage at Swift Transportation.

Dessert will oversee all operational and sales aspects of ATS’s dry van business, serving all of North America, the Caribbean, Germany, and other international points.

Anderson Trucking Service is the largest truckload carrier in Minnesota and the 32nd largest carrier in North America.

Troy officially joined ATS on October 16th.

READ RELATED ARTICLES