Dennis “Poopsie” O. Burski, 81, Sauk Rapids

June 10, 1938 - April 13, 2020

Private graveside services will be Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Sauk Rapids for Dennis O. Burski, age 81, of Sauk Rapids who passed away peacefully at the ACE unit of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids on Monday, April 13th with his loving wife Pat at his side. Rev. Ralph Zimmerman will officiate.

Dennis was born June 10, 1938 in rural Sauk Rapids to John and Doris (Wittstock) Burski. He was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids. He attended country school and Trinity Lutheran School for 7th and 8th grade. He graduated in 1956 from Sauk Rapids High School. In 1960 he graduated from Drew’s Business College.

He married Pat Visneski on October 17, 1959 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Dennis worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 34 years and retired in 2000 as a member of the One Million Mile Club. During his years of postal service his dedication to delivering the mail on time to his patrons was his priority. While never complaining about the weather, he was proud of the service he provided. He was a 50+ year member of the National Association of Letter Carriers.

Dennis’ pride and joy were his children and grandchildren. He was a constant supporter of all their sporting events as well as music concerts and church events. He enjoyed camping especially at Fr. Hennepin State Park. Large campfires and outdoor cooked meals were favorites. Deer hunting, birds, gardening and long walks were also favorite activities. He enjoyed picking up special rocks on his walks. His garden was a source of tasty vegetables for decades although two years ago he did declare “the rabbits won the battle of the garden.”

He volunteered tirelessly at Sacred Heart Church and Sauk Rapids High School. He served as a hockey coach, Cub Scout leader and Girl Scout leader. He was an adamant supporter of all Sauk Rapids Storm athletics especially the hockey team.

Survivors include his soulmate Pat, wife of 60 years; daughter, Cindy (Jerry) McCullough of Wadena; sons, Steve (Kathy) Burski of Mora and David (Shellie) Burski of Dardenne Prairie, MO; seven special grandchildren, Matt (Brittany) McCullough of Esko, Chris (Laura) McCullough of Blacksburg, VA, Nick (fiancé Abbigale) Burski of Duluth, Andrew McCullough, Alison Burski, Nate Burski and Justin Burski; two great grandchildren, Liam and Kaisa; sister-in-law, Joyce Burski of Rice; and brother-in-law, Wayne (Marcia) Visneski of Royalton. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Doris Burski; brother, John and wife Joanne; brother, Ralph; and infant brothers, Ronald and Donald.

Special thanks to the ACE Unit of the Good Shepherd Home and its wonderful employees, Aegis Therapies with its amazing therapists who worked so hard to get Dennis walking again and Dr. George Schoephoerster for all your kind, compassionate care of our beloved Dennis.

“Receive his soul and present him to God, present his soul to God Most High.”