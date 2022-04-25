Dennis N. Borud, 90, St. Cloud

June 17, 1931 - April 23, 2022

attachment-Dennis Borud loading...

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Monday, May 2, 2022 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Dennis Borud, 90 of St. Cloud who died Saturday April 23, 2022 at the VA Medical Center in St. Cloud. Chaplin Steve Person will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be from 4-8PM Sunday and 1 hour prior to services Monday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Dennis was born June 17, 1931 in Quamba to Gust N. & Jerline M. (Lundquist) Borud. He served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He married Shirley A. Larsen on June 12, 1954 at the Little Brown Church in Nashwa, IA. He lived in St. Paul and Huron, SD and served on the Fire Departments in both communities. He owned and operated a two-way radio business in South Dakota and later worked for the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office when he lived in St. Cloud. He was a Life member of the Waite Park American Legion Post #428 and the St. Cloud VFW Post # 428 where he served as commander at both. He was also very active in the 40 & 8 and drove the train in many parades over the years in many community parades. When he was in Huron, he was active in the community theatre. Dennis was a people person and seemed to always know someone everywhere he went.

He is survived by his children, Douglas of St. Cloud; Susan (Kenneth) Schwagel of St. Augusta; Brad (Vicky) of Avon; Christopher of St. Cloud; Melissa (Charles) Doege of St. Joseph; 11 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife in 2002, son, Guy in 2015, brothers, Sheldon and Wyman.

Special thank you to the staff at the VA Medical Center in St. Cloud for their loving care given to Dennis.