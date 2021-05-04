Dennis “Lewie” Steuck, 68, Long Prairie

February 23, 1953 - May 2, 2021

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, May 7, 2021 at Peace United Church in Long Prairie for Dennis “Lewie” Steuck, 68, of Long Prairie. Rev. Gary Taylor will officiate. The family will receive visitors from 5-8:00 PM on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home Stein Chapel in Long Prairie and one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

Dennis was born February 23, 1953 in Little Falls to Reuben and Elfa (Milinske) Steuck. He graduated from Long Prairie High School and went on to college in Staples. He has been affectionately known as Lewie since his high school years. He married Arlene Kleinschmidt on November 1, 1986 at Zion United Church of Christ in Long Prairie. Lewie was a bartender for a time before becoming a Product Manager for Schwann’s. Many in the community will miss his presence at the Holiday Gas Station where he was the night manager for twenty-two years. He was also a hobby farmer who proudly cared for his beef cattle.

Lewie was active in softball teams when he was younger. He joined bowling, pool and multiple dart leagues. Activities such as these allowed him to do what he really loved to do, socialize with people. He was such a people person that he could make a perfect stranger feel like a friend. Fishing was an enjoyable pastime. Above all though, Lewie loved to spend time with his wife Arlene, his children and grandchildren.

Lewie will be dearly missed by his wife Arlene, his daughter Sandra Steuck (Michael Sorenson) of Long Prairie, Sons Kevin Steuck (Jenna Butler) of Browerville and Daniel Steuck of Long Prairie; his brother Ralph of Long Prairie and sister Una Evans of Brooklyn Center; grandchildren Carter Holman, Derek Lopez, Jaxson Sorenson and Lane Paurus.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and father-in-law Edwin Kleinschmidt.