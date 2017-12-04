Delores M. Larson, 92, Sauk Rapids

December 27, 1924 - December 3, 2017



Delores Marion Larson nee Hanson of Sauk Rapids, Minnesota passed away on December 3, 2017 at the age of 92. She was born December 27, 1924 to Marie and Walter Hanson in South Shore, South Dakota. She graduated from South Shore High school and married Harry (Jack) Larson in 1943.

Dee was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and especially enjoyed watching the Twins baseball games and playing cards and bingo.

Delores was pre-deceased by her parents; her brothers, Dale and Donald Hanson; sister, Shirley Hallberg; husband, Jack Larson and her daughter Penny Lupinek. She is survived by her daughter, Cindy (Steve) Besedich of St. Helen, MI; son-in-law, Lowell Lupinek of St. Cloud, MN; niece, Mary (Steve) Null of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Jason (Amy) Lupinek of St. Cloud, Jeremy (Kara) Lupinek of Oconomowoc, WI, Katie Cooper of Warren, MI, Kelly Hansen of Colorado Spring, CO; great-grandchildren, Andrew Lupinek, Anthony, Jeremy and Stephanie Cooper, Spencer and Lauren Lupinek; great nieces, Elizabeth and Maria Null.

Dee was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran church in South Shore until she moved to St. Cloud where she joined Petra Lutheran church in Sauk Rapids.

Funeral services for Delores will be at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at Petra Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids. Burial will be at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud.