Delores I. Orcutt, 91, Eden Prairie and formerly of St. Cloud

March 27, 1931 - September 28, 2022

attachment-Delores Orcutt loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:30 PM Thursday, October 6, 2022 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Delores I. Orcutt, age 91, of Eden Prairie and formerly of St. Cloud. Rev. Joseph Herzing will officiate and burial will be at Benton Cemetery, Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be from 5-8 PM on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to the services Thursday at the church.

Delores was born March 27, 1931 in Clear Lake to Henry & Emma (Imholte) Heinen. She married Kenneth Orcutt on May 22, 1950 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. Delores worked in Admissions at the St. Cloud Hospital for 25 years, retiring in 1995. She was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church and Daughters of Isabella. Delores enjoyed reading, knitting, gardening, walking, traveling, and babysitting her grandchildren. She was quiet, gentle, open-minded, accepting, welcoming, organized, and faithful.

Survivors include her children, Michael (Wendy) of Cushing, Patricia (Bert) Jameson-Tennant of St. Cloud, Arlene Kielley of Wayzata, Karen (Vic) Meinert of Rice, Jeannette (Jim) Dunham of Tama, IA, Harold (Lucia) of Eden Prairie, Diane (Dave) Frantesl of St. Cloud, Thomas of Chaska, Brian (Lynn) of St. Joseph, and Daniel (Deanne) of Rice; 24 grandchildren and 41 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth in 1989; son-in-law, Donald Kielley; brothers and sisters, Celestine Heinen, Bernadine Barke, Godfrey Heinen, Reinhardt Heinen, Jane Zeman, Teresa Barrett, John Heinen, Paul Heinen, and Vernon Heinen; and granddaughter, Vickie Dunham.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Alzheimer’s Association of Minnesota or Brookdale Hospice, 7801 E. Bush Lake Rd., Suite 230, Bloomington, MN 55439.