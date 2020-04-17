Delores E. Marsh, 92, Sauk Rapids

December 22, 1927 - April 15, 2020

Private Family Services will be Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Delores E. Marsh, age 92, of Sauk Rapids who died Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Good Shepherd Community in Sauk Rapids. Rev. John Beck and Rev. David Hinz will officiate and burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Sauk Rapids.

Delores Ellen Marsh was born December 22, 1927 on the family farm near Elbow Lake to Alfred & Margaret (Wohlers) Schaeffer. Following her graduation from high school, Delores worked at Star Motor Co. in Elbow Lake as their bookkeeper. She married Mervin J. Marsh on May 15, 1948 in Elbow Lake. They lived in Crookston and Montevideo before moving to Sauk Rapids in 1963. She was also a homemaker and worked at Veeser-Dingmann Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids. Delores was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she was involved with LWML. She enjoyed gardening, embroidery, quilting, fishing, playing piano, reading, square dancing, and listening to the Twins on the radio. Delores was a very sweet and supportive lady.

Survivors include her children, Marcus Marsh of Aitkin and Margaret (Myron Krupa) Marsh of Willmar; sister, Judy (Rev. Clark) Gies of Fairfax, SD; grandchildren, Jason (Stephanie) Marsh of Carlton and Aaron (Amber) Marsh of Elk River; great grandchildren, Liam, Landon, Lachlan, Broderick, Audrey and Annika; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Mervin; sister, Delite Haberer; and daughter-in-law, Christine Marsh.

The family would like to thank Good Shepherd Lutheran Home and St. Croix Hospice for the wonderful care given to Delores.

Memorial cards can be mailed to: Marcus Marsh, 34238 442nd Place, Aitkin, MN 56431