Deer Numbers Strong in Central MN Ahead of Firearms Opener

ST. CLOUD -- A half-million people are expected to don the blaze orange and take to the woods and fields this weekend for Minnesota's firearms deer hunting opener.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is urging hunters to make a plan this year by not only buying your license in advance but researching the regulations in your permit area, knowing where your deer will be processed, and take appropriate measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The DNR's field reports show positive feedback from hunters and DNR staff in central Minnesota. Robust deer populations across the region have resulted in many permit areas allowing hunters to bag more than one deer.

The DNR says a good start to the fall harvest and a plentiful acorn season will keep deer in and near oak woods.

The firearms deer season in Minnesota opens Saturday, November 7th.