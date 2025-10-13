FERGUS FALLS (WJON News) -- A Waite Park woman was hurt when her car struck a deer in northwestern Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Sunday at about 7:30 p.m. in Otter Tail County.

Twenty-six-year-old Anna Cleveland of Waite Park was traveling east on Highway 34 when she struck the deer on the road.

Cleveland was taken to Lake Region Hospital in Fergus Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.