DEED Has Called More Than 30,000 Unemployed Minnesotans

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says it has called 30,000 people who are currently on unemployment.

The state's "Good Jobs Now" campaign is an effort to reach out to unemployed residents and help connect them with employers who are hiring.

DEED staff reminded them of the requirement to look for and attempt to find a job, and also talked about the CareerForce tools available.

Initial calls were focused on Minnesotans laid off from jobs in leisure and hospitality, the industry hit hardest by initial layoffs during the pandemic. Current calls are focused on retail workers and will soon shift to administrative and office staff.

DEED says since the start of the Good Jobs Now campaign started on March 1st nearly 12,000 Minnesotans have created accounts on MinnesotaWorks.net, the state's official jobs website, look for a job.

Get our free mobile app