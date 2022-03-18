Deborah Dale Farm, 60, Zimmerman

June 3, 1961 - March 16, 2022

attachment-Deb Farm loading...

Deborah Dale Farm, age 60 of Zimmerman, MN, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. A public visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Williams Dingmann in Princeton. A private memorial service for family and close friends will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022.

Deb was born to Robert and Janet (Steadman) Dale on June 3, 1961, in St. Cloud. She graduated from Hoffman-Kensington High School in 1979 and received her Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Minnesota in 1983. Shortly thereafter, she met the love of her life, Doug, and they were married on April 12, 1986, in Minnetonka. She spent most of her life owning and operating a company with her husband, Doug.

Deb enjoyed spending time with her family, working on her farm, and taking care of her animals. She spent many years volunteering her time at various local charities. Deb was a kind, dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who loved unconditionally. She was best known for her selflessness and caring heart for all people (or animals) she encountered.

She is survived by her husband, Doug; daughters, Melissa (Dirk) Newman of Tucson, AZ, Ashley Farm (Mitchell George) of Zimmerman, and Alexa Farm (Justin Monse) of Milaca; grandchildren, Jack, Claire, and Luke Newman; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Janet (Steadman) Dale; brother, Dan Dale; and mother-in-law, Patricia Farm.