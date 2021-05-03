Debbie K. Krogman, 65, Elk River

September 18, 1955 - April 30, 2021

Funeral Services will be at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton, MN, for Debbie K. Krogman, age 65 of Elk River, MN, formerly of Camanche and Clinton, IA, who passed away April 30 in Minneapolis, MN. Father Rob Cavanna will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM on Tuesday, May 4 at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Clinton, IA, at a later date.

Debbie Kay Buelow was born to Earl and June (Weber) Buelow on September, 18, 1955, in Clinton, IA. She was one of six children. Debbie grew up in the small town of Camanche, IA, and after graduating from Camanche High School in 1974, she married Steven Krogman. Debbie attended the American Institute of Commerce in Davenport, IA and earned a degree in Court Reporting. She moved to Minnesota in 1992. Debbie worked as the Sherburne County Court Administrator for the past 17 years, having just retired from her position in 2020.

Faith and family were absolutely everything to Debbie. She was heavily involved at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Elk River where she was often found cleaning the church, serving as an acolyte, preparing and providing dinners for Great River Family Promise (a program for the homeless), and working with Feed Our Starving Children. Debbie was the ROCK of her family. As a young woman, she took on the role of “mom” to her four nieces and nephews after the tragic death of her sister. Her grandchildren were the biggest joy of her life! She was known to quickly join in spontaneous adventures with her grandchildren, nieces, and nephews whether it be horseback riding, hiking, boating, or just jumping in the lake. Grandma Deb never missed any of her grandchildren’s events and was their biggest cheerleader.

Recently, Deb’s mother became ill. Debbie dropped everything and went to be by her mother’s side to care for her as her health declined. Shortly after returning home this past March, Debbie was diagnosed with stage four Esophageal Cancer. She was ready to fight but lost the battle before it even began.

Debbie will be deeply missed by her beloved father, Earl Buelow of Clinton, IA; her daughter, Jen Warner (Derek Halgrimson) of Zimmerman, MN; her sons, Aaron (Rachel) Krogman of DeForest, WI and Matthew (Kylie) Krogman of Zimmerman, MN; her grandchildren, Savanna Warner, Mikayla Warner, Nik Krogman, Nevaeh Sheck, Noah Krogman, Owen Krogman, Naomi Krogman, and Evelyn Krogman; her sister, Laurie (Jeff) Heddinger of Farmington, MN; many nieces and nephews; and a host of friends. Debbie was preceded in death by her mother, June Buelow; infant sister, Mary Lynn Buelow; sister, Teresa Shadle; and brothers, Harold and Michael Buelow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 1326 4th Street NW, Elk River, MN, 55330.