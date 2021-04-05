Death of ‘Miracle on Ice’ Standout Pavelich Ruled Suicide
SAUK CENTRE (AP) — A Minnesota medical examiner says last month's death of "Miracle on Ice" Olympic hockey player Mark Pavelich was ruled a suicide.
The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office in Anoka County says the 63-year-old Pavelich died of asphyxia.
His body was found on March 3 at the Eagle's Healing Nest in Sauk Centre.
Pavelich was undergoing treatment there as part of a civil commitment for assaulting his neighbor in August 2019.
He was charged with felony assault but Judge Michael Cuzzo found he was incompetent to stand trial because he was mentally ill and dangerous.
Pavelich assisted on Mike Eruzione's winning goal against the heavily favored Soviet Union in the 1980 Olympics. That U.S. team went on to win the gold medal.
