Death of Infant At Otter Tail County Resort Investigated

FERGUS FALLS (AP) -- Sheriff's officials say they're investigating the death of a 4-month-old baby at a resort in Otter Tail County.

The sheriff's office got a 911 call about 3 a.m. Wednesday about the child who was unconscious and not breathing. Family members were trying to revive the infant. First responders arrived and continued CPR, but the baby was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the investigation into the death is ongoing but is initially believed to be accidental. They say the baby and family are from another state and are vacationing in Otter Tail County.

An autopsy will be completed by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.