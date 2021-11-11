Dean M. Mondloch, 54, Sauk Rapids

December 10, 1966 - November 9, 2021

Celebration of Life will be 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, November 15, 2021 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Dean M. Mondloch, age 54, who passed away Tuesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. There will be a time of sharing memories at 7:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Dean was born December 10, 1966 in St. Cloud to Oliver & Jeanette (Zabinski) Mondloch. He grew up in St. Augusta and married Julene Jensen on July 10, 1998. Julene passed away in 2017. Dean was the owner/operator of DM Floors & More. He enjoyed golf, baseball, fishing and trips up to Canada. Dean was a talented woodworker, who would design the most beautifully unique items, not limited to furniture. He was funny, friendly and could strike up a conversation with anyone; at times, you couldn’t get him to stop talking! Dean was honest and kind, yet straight forward and without a filter. You always knew where you stood with Dean and better yet, if you had a nickname given to you, you knew he liked you. Last and certainly not least, “I got a shed!”

Survivors include his fianceé, Suzie “Troll” Vanderhoofven of Sauk Rapids; daughter and son, Taylor Mondloch of Sauk Rapids and Nathan “Peter” Mondloch of Fort Wainright, AK; father, Oliver (Jeanette Krippner) Mondloch of St. Augusta; brother, David (Cathy) Mondloch of South Haven; and nieces, Holly & Hannah Mondloch of South Haven. Dean was preceded in death by his mother, Jeanette; and his first wife, Julie.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Jain, Dr. Lyons and the entire nursing staff from the CICU, Medical Surgical and Medical Progressive departments. The kindness and compassion that was shown to Dean was second to none.