DB Curtis Tribute Happening Sunday in Sauk Rapids

This Sunday, June 13th, from 10 am until 10 pm, the "Amazing Blaesing Celebration of Life" will be happening at Old Capital Tavern in Sauk Rapids, with some pretty amazing talented area musicians, donating their time to help raise funds to support the family of the late DB Curtis, who was loved by so many.

The event is going to be a Free Will Donation, so if you are planning on coming to the event, keep that in mind and have some cash to donate to cover costs of the show, and all the funds raised after expenses are going to Curts long time partner Cindy and her son Andrew.

Many talented area Musicians have donated their time to perform at this special event, and there are plenty of spaces where others can come and jam to be a part of this very special day.

There will be two stages with performers including:

Mason Dixon Line

Jeff Engholm

The Killer Vees

Slip Twister

Powder Finger

Northlander

The Bridge Brothers

The Locals

Sucker Punch

St. Trio

and many many more.

The tribute to DB Curtis will be taking place on the main stage from 6-6:40 pm.

DB was known and loved by so many, and today his friend and fellow Musician Charlie Roth, will be joining me at 10:40am on "It Matters with Kelly Cordes" on WJON (1240AM and 95.3 FM) to talk about DB Curtis, this show, and the upcoming event, featuring so many area talented folks. He's encouraging everyone to make plans on attending, to see what wonderful and kind talented people are here in the central Minnesota area.

