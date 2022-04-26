Dawn O. Fruetel, 96, Detroit Lakes and formerly of Long Prairie

December 27, 1925 - April 23, 2022

attachment-Dawn Fruetel loading...

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Monday, May 2, 2022 at First Baptist Church in Long Prairie for Dawn Fruetel, 96 of Detroit Lakes and formerly of Long Prairie who died Saturday, April 23, 2022 at The Cottage Care Center in Detroit Lakes. The Rev. Matt Stacey will officiate and burial will be at Zion Cemetery in Bertha. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services at the church in Long Prairie. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie.

Dawn was born December 27, 1925 in Little Sauk Township to Arthur & Anna (Christiansen) Erickson. She attended District 40 though the 8th grade and graduated from Long Prairie High School in 1943. She moved to Seattle, WA and worked for Boeing in the blue print department. She returned to Long Prairie in 1945 and started working at Hart Press. She married Willis Wieland on September 18, 1948 at Reynolds Baptist Church. She and Willis owned and operated a Gamble Store and later an Our Own Hardware Store in Bertha for 20 years. She and Willis moved to Staples in 1977. Willis died in 1994. Dawn moved to Wadena in 1996. She married Wilbur Fruetel on September 5, 1998 and she moved to Long Prairie. Dawn enjoyed reading and always had a book or two in her hand. She also enjoyed music, she played the piano and did word finds. She was a quilter and sewed many for all of her grandkids and great grandkids. She loved to do puzzles and games with her friends and family. She was a traveler and was always ready to go.

She is survived by her children, Steven Wieland of Detroit Lakes; Bev (Dave) Lydeen of Frazee; Joel (Sheree) Wieland of Grand Forks; Charlie (Joan) Wieland of Frazee; brother, Robert (Barb) Erickson of St. Joseph; sister, Patricia Sweet of Lakeville; 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Willis Wieland in 1994, husband Webb Fruetel in 2008, siblings, Dayton Erickson, Inez Garman, Adolph Erickson, Evelyn Stoerzinger, Denton Erickson, Dorothy Johnson.