David Ivan Johnson, 33, Long Prairie

December 15, 1989 - May 15, 2023

Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM on Friday, May 19, 2023 at the Round Prairie Community Church in Round Prairie for David Johnson, 33, who passed away Monday, May 15 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Visitation will be held from 4-8 PM on Thursday, May 18 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel in Long Prairie. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to funeral services on Friday.

David was born December 15, 1989 to Randy and Lois (Shultz) Johnson in Long Prairie. Diagnosed with Coffin Lowry Syndrome at birth, he began his life showing determination to beat the odds. Most with this illness are not expected to be able to walk or talk. David attended and graduated from the Browerville High School in 2009. He earned several medals when participating in Special Olympics. He belonged to Sons of American Legion and to American Legion Riders. He proudly wore the several hats he was given by veterans and others. David loved riding motorcycle. Semis, or anything else with wheels, fascinated him. Listening to music and dancing gave him great joy. He touched the lives of so many people with his cheerful personality. Nobody could resist joining him in laughter after hearing David’s deep chuckle,

He will be sorely missed by his parents Randy and Lois of Long Prairie; his sisters, Lacy Johnson of Long Prairie and Kacey (Troy) Benning of Sauk Centre; grandparents Ivan and Dorothy Johnson of Long Prairie and a nephew, Keenum Benning of Sauk Centre and many cousins, aunts, uncles and friends who loved him.

He is preceded in death by his grandparent Dennis and Pat Shultz; and his uncles, Dale and David Johnson: cousin Mike Mousseau.