David H. Weiser, Jr., 69, Clear Lake

September 4, 1951 - November 30, 2020

David H. Weiser, Jr. passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, November 30, 2020, at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, MN.

David Hugh Weiser, Jr. was born on September 4, 1951, to David Hugh Weiser, Sr. and Cressie Violet (Dunker) Weiser in Youngstown, Ohio. He graduated from Chaney High School in Youngstown and went on to serve his country honorably in the United States Marie Corps. David met his beloved wife, Mary Frances Wilson, while he was stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, and they were married on May 10, 1974, in Youngstown. After being honorably discharged from the Marines, David worked in security as Grand Casino in Hinckley for most of his career.

David love spending time with his family, especially playing jokes, and goofing around with his grandchildren. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, and bowling with friends. David was an avid sports fan, enjoyed watching MN Wild Hockey, and razzing his family who weren’t Green Bay Packer fans. Above all else, David was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend to all who knew him.

David is survived by his wife of 46 years, Mary Weiser of Clear Lake; children, Christine (Tim) Koran of Mora, David H. Weiser, III of Katy, TX, and Stephen (Sandra) Weiser of Zimmerman; grandchildren, Cody, Grace, Ayden, Tyler, Stephen Jr., Jonathon, Ashton, and Jennifer; five great-grandchildren; and brothers, Albert (Cindy) Weiser, and Bud Weiser. He is preceded in death by his parents.