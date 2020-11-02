David A. Massman, 76, Sauk Rapids

October 25, 1944 - October 31, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for David A. Massman, age 76, of Sauk Rapids who died Saturday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at MN State Veteran’s Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 PM Wednesday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services on Thursday at the church in Sauk Rapids. Knights of Columbus Council 11346 will pray at 6:30 followed by parish prayers at 7:00 PM. Family requests masks be worn and social distance guidelines be observed.

Dave was born October 25, 1944 in Padua, MN to Alquin & Loretta (Wehseler) Massman. He lived in Belgrade for 7 years and moved to St. Paul where he married Linda Miller on April 23, 1966 at St. Adelbert’s Catholic Church in St. Paul. Dave served his country in the U.S. Army from 1966-1968 and was stationed in Germany. He worked for Northwestern Bell, AT & T, Lucent, and Avaya until retiring in 2004. He was a very dedicated member of Sacred Heart Church where he actively participated in the Knights of Columbus Council 11346 and Men’s Club for over 42 years. He was also a proud member of the Sauk Rapids Lions Club and the Telephone Company Pioneers. Dave loved spending time and playing games with his family, traveling, camping, casino trips and watching the Vikings. He will always be remembered as a kind, loving, generous, outgoing man who adored his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Linda of Sauk Rapids; children, Gary (Michelle) of Sauk Rapids, Karen Studanski (Bradley) of Richmond, Scott of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Zachary, Lindsay, Megan and Anthony; great grandchildren, Maverick and Tucker; sisters, Linda Steinmetz of St. Paul and Carol Aegeter of Hampton; brothers-in-law, Tom (Evie) Miller of Forest Lake, David (Diane) Miller of St. Paul, Daniel Miller of Hartland, WI, and James (Cindy) Miller of Vadnais Heights and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant sister, Kathleen; brother-in-law, Bruce Steinmetz; sisters-in-law, Nora (Carl) Praml and Janet Miller.