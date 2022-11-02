Date Set for St. Cloud’s Annual German Holiday Market

Mark your calendars! The date has been set for St. Cloud's German holiday market otherwise known as Weihnachtsmarkt, will be happening on Thursday December 8th.

In past years the event had been held downtown St. Cloud on 5th Avenue, generally under a tent. Last year it was moved to the ramp that overlooks 5th Avenue and stretches across from the parking ramp to River's Edge Convention Center This year, that same set up is planned.

If you have never been to the event, make plans to go this year. It really is a lot of fun. There are crafts, food, drinks including the hot, spiced Gluhwein. Beer will be provided by Beaver Island Brewery.

From the City of St. Cloud's website event page:

The event runs from 5pm until 8pm. Dress warmly, and expect to have some fun, eat some great food and drink some delicious spiced wine, or just have one or a few (designate a driver) of Beaver Island's craft beers.

All of the information that you need can be seen here. Cheers to the holidays!