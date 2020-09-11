Darrell L. Zimmerman, 58, Rice

October 1, 1961 - September 8, 2020

:

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton for Darrell L. Zimmerman who passed away September 8, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Roger Klassen, O.S.B. will officiate and burial will be at the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and also one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

Darrell L. Zimmerman was born on October 1, 1961 in Little Falls to Frederick and Clara (Smieja) Zimmerman. He was united in marriage to Jill Maske on June 14, 1991 at Immaculate Conception in Rice and they later divorced. Darrrell lived all of his life in the Rice and Royalton area and worked as a truck driver for Performance Foods. He also worked part time at Prairie Farms. Darrell was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bike rides and being outdoors. Darrell was a great semi-truck driver and took pride in his work. He loved his family, had a great sense of humor and was very kind, caring and genuine. Darrell will always be remembered for having a big heart, helping others and making people laugh!

Survivors include his daughter, Danielle (Tyler Pritchard) Zimmerman of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Tucker and Gabrielle; mother, Clara (Gene Pekarek) Zimmerman of Royalton; brothers and sister, Dean (Sharon), Patty (Jim) Schlichting and Doug (Karen) all of Royalton. He was preceded in death by his son, Mitchell on December 28, 2016; father, Fred and sister, Paulette Zimmerman.

Memorials are preferred.