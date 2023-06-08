Darrell E. Hatlestad, 97, Sauk Rapids

May 23, 1926 - June 7, 2023

Darrell Hatlestad, 97, a beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away at Quiet Oaks Hospice on Wednesday June 7, 2023. A celebration of his life with Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 12, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home Chapel in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Monday. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Born on May 23, 1926, to Arnold and Winifred Hatlestad, Darrell was a man of unwavering dedication and determination. Darrell grew up in rural Sebeka and graduated from Sebeka High School in 1943. Darrell was a devoted husband, sharing a beautiful partnership with his loving wife, Dolores (Dorie), for fifty-eight years. Together, they had four children, two sons and two daughters.

As a father, Darrell was a pillar of strength and support. He selflessly provided guidance, encouragement, and unconditional love to his four children, their spouses and his ten grandchildren. His love for them knew no bounds.

Darrell retired after 42 years with NCR (National Cash Register) in 1988. Darrell was able to showcase his endless skills and ability to fix anything. Beyond his work, Darrell had a passion for life and a smile that could light up a room. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, was a talented artist, loved fishing, deer hunting, and keeping his yard pristine. He was an amazing cook, who loved to grill and smoke all kinds of fish and meat. His ability to make flapjacks, on Saturday mornings, was second to none. Darrell was the very definition of a good, honest man and shining light of selflessness; he was an amazing storyteller and enthralled his audiences when it came to his cherished memories. His passing leaves a void in the lives of all who knew and loved him.

Darrell is survived by his four children: Kevin (Ann) Hatlestad of Excelsior, Jamie (Erin) Hatlestad of Sauk Rapids, Kim (Karl) Eiden of Monticello and Jenny (Rolando) Reyes of Bloomington. Ten grandchildren: Katie and Hannah Hatlestad; Logan, Lauren and Isabella Hatlestad; Jenna, Nicholas and Allison Eiden; and Rayna and Dylan Reyes.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorie; his parents; and brothers Clayt and Donald Hatlestad.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Darrell’s honor to Quiet Oaks Hospice House.

Forever in our hearts, may he rest in peace, knowing that he made a lasting impact on the lives of those who were fortunate enough to have known him.