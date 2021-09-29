Darlene M. Bidinger, 83, Sartell

December 1, 1937 - September 24, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 p.m. Friday, October 1, 2021 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Darlene M. Bidinger, age 83, of Sartell who passed away peacefully on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021 and one-hour prior to the services Friday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Parish Prayers will be at 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Darlene was born December 1, 1937 in Sartell to William and Augustine (Burnett) Robatcek. She lived in Sartell all of her life. Darlene was united in marriage to Eugene Bidinger on July 1, 1958 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. She was a homemaker and also worked as a cashier for Coborn’s in Sartell for many years. Darlene was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and a former member of the Christian Mothers. Darlene enjoyed golfing, bowling, spending time with family and friends, playing cards, reading, word searches, cribbage and other card games, and spending winters in Lake Havasu, AZ. She was fun-loving, feisty, and a detailed housekeeper. But most importantly, she was caring and family was very important to her. Darlene always remembered birthdays and anniversaries, she was a classy dresser, and had a good sense of humor.

Survivors include her children, Dale (Carol) Bidinger of Sartell, Pam (Scott) Gnan of Chanhassen, Jodi (Bob) Traut of Eau Claire, WI, Rory (Tiffany) Bidinger of Sartell; grandchildren, Fred and Tom Bidinger, Aaron and Alex Gnan, Alicia Carlson and Brianna Traut, Keegan, Gavin and Landyn Bidinger; great-grandchildren, Knox and Lenox Carlson, Rowan Traut, Henry “Hank” Bidinger, and two Bidinger babies on the way; brother, Bob (Audrey) Robatcek of Alexandria, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gene on February 19, 2019; siblings, Harriet (Barney) Mosena, Pat (Tom) Moore, Bill (Ginger) Robatcek, and Retha Beberg.

Memorials are preferred to American Cancer Society and Quiet Oaks Hospice.

A special thank you to Quiet Oaks Hospice for their wonderful care given to Darlene.