Daniel R. Ryan, 62, Waite Park (formerly of Richmond)

October 7, 1957 - September 3, 2020

Daniel R. Ryan, 62, a resident of Waite Park, formerly of Richmond, MN, succumbed to his years-long battle with numerous health issues on Thursday, September 3, 2020.

Dan was born on October 7, 1957 (his mother's birthday) in Minneapolis, MN to Richard James and Patricia Louise (Heutmaker) Ryan.

Having various jobs throughout his life, Dan worked in the granite industry; he was a Bartender at 1st Avenue in Minneapolis, as well as the Ocean Reef Club in the Florida Keys. He enjoyed meeting people, some celebrities, as a limo driver. He installed home security systems, and he was most proud to be the Janitor/Jack-of-all-Trades at the Northome School in Northern MN.

Dan was a true outdoorsman throughout his entire life. He loved to hunt, fish and spend time in the woods and on the water. That's where he said he truly experienced God's presence. He loved to spend time with family, especially with his daughter, Kelly, with whom he shared his love of the outdoors.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Pat & Jim Ryan and his sister, Peggy Ryan.

Dan will be sadly missed by his daughter, Kelly Ryan and his siblings, Kathy (Shel) Johnson, Tim Ryan, Marianne (Jeff) Scheel, Teresa (Kurt) Greniger, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held at 4:00 p.m., September 22, 2020 at River of Life Church in Cold Spring, MN. A gathering for family and friends will be prior to the service from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. in the church.