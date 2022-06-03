Daniel M. VanHeel, 71, St. Cloud

September 10, 1950 - May 31, 2022



Daniel was born on September 10, 1950 in Minneapolis, MN. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Daniel married Carol Wallin in Mound, MN. He grew up in Plymouth, MN , lived in Maple Grove, MN for many years, and last 15 years in the St. Cloud area. Daniel worked for MGS in the packing/manufacturing industry. He was family orientated, caring and proud of his wife, Daniel enjoyed time with family at gatherings/holidays, He liked motorcycles, cars, going to car shows and collecting miniature cars. Daniel was very organized, enjoyed yard work and was always ready to help out when needed.

Daniel is survived by his sister-in-law, Barbara (David) Bode of Cross Lake; nephews; Jacob Patterson, Peter Patterson, Christopher Bode, nieces; Lesley Bode. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 48 years, Carol.