Daniel E. Provo, 34, Elk River

May 11, 1984 - January 7, 2019

Memorial Services will be at 1:00 PM on Monday, January 14, 2019, at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton, for Daniel E. Provo, age 34 of Elk River. Dan passed away surrounded by family on January 7, 2019, in Princeton. Celebrant Christine Williams will be officiating the service with visitation from 12:00 – 1:00 PM on Monday prior to the memorial at the funeral home.

Daniel Eugene Provo was born on May 11, 1984, in Robbinsdale, MN, to David Eugene and Charlotte Ann (Belisle) Provo. He worked for many years as a floor sander and finisher for Dave’s Floor Sanding and Installing, Inc. in Minneapolis. Dan was a naturalist and would often be found mushroom foraging and agate hunting in nature. He had a great passion for beekeeping and taking care of his hives. Dan was adventurous and enjoyed hunting, fishing, listening to podcasts, and woodworking in his spare time. Above all else, he was family oriented and enjoyed playing board games and cards with his family. Dan will always be remembered as an amazing son, brother, uncle, and friend to many.

Dan is survived by his parents, David and Charlotte of Princeton; siblings, Alecia (Chris) Stordahl of Remer, Tom (Amber) Provo of Isanti, and Tim (Erica) Provo of Princeton; and nieces and nephews, Christian Stordahl, Shelbie Paulson, Sheltin Provo, and Xander.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Gene and Dorothy Provo; maternal grandparents, Herman and Eva Belisle; and uncles, Herman Belisle Jr. and Dale Provo.