Daniel E. Murphy, 87, Waite Park

May 12, 1930 - March 6, 2018

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 AM on Monday, March 12, 2018 at St. Mary’s Cathedral, St. Cloud for Daniel E. Murphy, age 87, of Waite Park who passed away on Tuesday at the VA Medical Center, St. Cloud due to complications from Parkinson’s Disease. Rev. Doug Liebsch will officiate and burial will be with honors at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Monday at the church in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Dan was born May 12, 1930 in St. Cloud to James and Edna (Collins) Murphy. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. Dan graduated from St. Cloud State and continued his graduate studies at the University of Minnesota and Notre Dame Law Schools. He was a Stockbroker most recently with VBS Financial Services, St. Cloud City Council Member from 1976 through 1980, City Council President from 1978 through 1980, and Faithful Navigator of the Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus.

Dan was also a member of the NASD Board of Arbitrators, Laymen’s League of the Jesuit Retreat House, Waite Park American Legion Post #428, VFW Post #428, and Marine Corps League. He was interested in politics and was a Civil War scholar. Dan will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Dan is survived by his wife of 57 years, Yvonne; children, Timothy (Laurie) of Oak Grove, Molly of Los Angeles, CA, Patrick (Deborah) of Alexandria, VA; grandchildren, Brianna, Shannon, William, Elizabeth, Nora, James; brother, James (Kathy) of Chanhassen; and sister, Mary Ann Powers of Maplewood.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Edna; sister, Nora Miner; and grandson, Johnathan Murphy.

Dan’s family would like to thank and acknowledge the nursing staff at 49-2 at the VA Medical Center in St. Cloud.

Memorials are preferred to the Waite Park American Legion Post 428 or the Fr. Pierz Assembly Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree Council.