Daniel “Dan” Becker, 56, St. Cloud

Died: April 14, 2023

A Celebration of Life will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Village Hall in Watkins for Daniel “Dan” Becker, of St. Cloud, who passed away April 14, 2023 at the age of 56. Burial of the urn will take place at 1:00 p.m. at St. Anthony’s Parish Cemetery in Watkins.

Dan organized large extended family gatherings, class reunions, non-profit fundraisers and substance abuse prevention programs. He was an active volunteer with people of varying abilities and frequently visited incarcerated youth and adults in jails and prisons. He made us laugh with his quick sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.