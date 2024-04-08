Daniel A. Brambrink, 62, South Haven

January 7, 1962 - April 5, 2024

A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2024 at Clearwater Corners Bar in Clearwater for Daniel “Dan” A. Brambrink, age 62, who passed away on Friday, April 5, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by his family. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Dan was born on January 7, 1962 in St. Cloud to Alton and Josephine (Schueller) Brambrink. He grew up on the family farm and lived most of his life in the Clearwater area. Dan was a laborer for J & B Wholesale for over 25 years. He enjoyed fishing, watching old western shows, working on cars and spending time with his family. Dan was hardworking, a great handyman, and always stayed busy. Most importantly, he was proud of his two sons, Ryan and Adam.

Dan is survived by his sons, Ryan (Rudy) of Clearwater and Adam of South Haven; mother, Josephine of Foley; siblings, Keith (Jill) of Oak Park, Kevin of Annandale, Debbie (Tom) Hauan of Becker, Kenny (Cheryl) of Hillman, Donny, and Kelly of Clear Lake; grandchildren, Avery, Levi, Everly, and Scarlett. He was preceded in death by his father; brother, Doug; step mother, Sandy Tanner-Brambrink; and step father, Jerry Huneke.