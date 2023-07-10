St. Cloud State Representative Dan Wolgamott Arrested

MORA (WJON News) -- St. Cloud State Representative Dan Wolgamott has been arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

According to an incident report from the Minnesota State Patrol, the arrest happened Friday evening in Kanabec County.

The report says a state trooper was searching for a Lincoln MKX after getting reports of a man drinking in a liquor store parking lot just after 6:00 p.m.

The trooper saw the Lincoln heading east on Highway 23 and saw that it was missing a front license plate, the registration was expired and it appeared to be “weaving within its lane.”

The trooper then made a traffic stop and “observed signs of alcohol impairment”.

Thirty-two-year-old Wolgamott was then booked into jail on suspicion of fourth-degree DWI and provided a fluid sample.

WJON News has reached out to Wolgamott for comment but we have not heard back from the lawmaker yet.

The Democrat was first elected to the seat in House District 14B in 2018. He is currently serving in his third term.

