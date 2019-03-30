Damage Should be Minimal as Minnesota Rivers Start to Crest

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The National Weather Service says several rivers are about to crest across Minnesota but the overall damage should be minimal.

Meteorologist Tyler Hasenstein says a slow snowmelt and advanced preparation has most communities in good shape. He says people should still be aware of flood hazards "like not driving around barriers."

Several river towns throughout the state are experiencing moderate to major flood stages, although levels are not expected to set records.

Forecasters say the Mississippi River in St. Paul should crest Sunday into Monday, which will submerge Harriet Island. The Mississippi will crest in Hastings Tuesday into Wednesday at about 20 feet, which could affect the eastern part of the city.

Hasenstein says warmer weather will lessen the chances of ice dams backing up rivers.