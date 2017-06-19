Dale E. Warble, 81, St. Cloud

December 31, 1936 - June 19, 2017

Funeral services will be at 9:30AM on Thursday, June 22, 2017 at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center Chapel for Dale E. Warble, age 81 of St. Cloud who died Monday. Chaplain Paul Anderson will officiate and burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery in Anoka. Friends and family may call one hour prior to services Thursday at the chapel.

Dale was born in Park Rapids, Minnesota to Donald and Pearl (Hendrickson) Warble. He has been a resident of St. Cloud since 1993 prior to that he was employed as a Houseman at the Sheraton Ritz Hotel in Minneapolis and an Inspector at Federal Cartridge in Anoka. Dale served his country in the United States Navy being stationed in Texas, New Jersey and Norfolk, Virginia. He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans.