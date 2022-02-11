Dale E. Skillings, 63, Long Prairie

June 15, 1958 - February 8, 2022

attachment-Dale Skillings loading...

Funeral services will be 11:00AM Monday, February 14, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Long Prairie for Dale Skillings, 63 of Long Prairie who died suddenly Tuesday from injuries he received in an industrial work accident in Alexandria. The Rev. Noah Wehrspann will officiate, and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be from 1-4 PM Sunday at the Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie and 1 hour prior to services Monday at the church in Long Prairie.

Dale was born June 15, 1958 in Long Prairie to Ernest Leo & Mavis Rayona (Maland) Skillings. He married Mary Kruchten on April 9, 1983, in Long Prairie. He served his country in the United States National Guard. Dale worked full time at Camp Ripley from 1976-2012 and started working at 3M in Alexandria in 2013. He is a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Long Prairie. Dale was known for the love he had for his grandchildren. He never missed a chance to watch them in a school activity, dance, ball games, or wrestling. Any opportunity to spend time with them, he was there. He made himself available at the drop of a hat to give the kids a ride to any activity or appointment when needed. Dale enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping over the years. He was always the caretaker and was always available to Mary and Jeramy for anything they needed. You could always count on Dale. He relaxed by enjoying video slot games and solitaire on his phone which may or may not have been accompanied by a cold beer or two. He had one of the biggest hearts known to his family and friends and would have given the shirt off his back to help anyone placing others before himself. He graciously taught you “love on others before yourself”. Dale will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate enough to have met him or spent time with him.

Survivors include his wife Mary of Long Prairie; son Jeramy (Andrea) Skillings of Swanville; grandchildren, Alexander, Jackson, and Hailey Skillings, Dominic Hendrickson and Tyler Eggert. He is also survived by his siblings, LaDonna (Robert) Neumann of Champlin; Wayne (Sandy) Skillings of Osakis; LaNette (Brian Korteum) Skillings of Eagle Bend; Kurt (Kirsten) Skillings of Freeport.

He is preceded in death by his parents, daughter Kimberly, infant granddaughter, Abigail, infant son, Nicholas and brother, James.

Pallbearers will be Troy Skillings, Ben Kruchten, Ryan Skillings, Casey Skillings, Denver Korteum, Dominic Hendrickson, Tyler Eggert and Alex Skillings. Honorary pallbearer will be Jackson Skillings.

The family wishes to thank you for your kind expression of sympathy. No acknowledgements will be sent.