Dale B. Daniels, 86, St. Cloud

February 21, 1936 - July 5, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Dale B. Daniels, age 86, who passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House. Rev. Ronald Weyrens and Rev. Eberhard Schefers will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Dale was born February 21, 1936 in St. Cloud to Benjamin & Agnes (Brom) Daniels. He lived in the St. Cloud/Sartell area all of his life. Dale married Kay Gardiner on July 20, 1957 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Milaca. He worked in the Engineering Department at DeZurik’s and was an instructor in Mechanical Drafting at the St. Cloud Vocational Technical College for many years, retiring in 1995. He was also a builder and co-owned the Hardware Store in Sartell. Dale was on the Board of WACOSA, Stock Club, volunteered at the Paramount, and built the Processional Cross at St. Mary’s Cathedral. He enjoyed building houses, was a talented woodworker, had a huge shop, and could make anything for anyone. Dale also enjoyed golfing, snowmobiling, and boating on the river. He was a hard-worker, loving, gentle, had a great sense of humor, and was so proud of his family.

Survivors include his wife, Kay of St. Cloud; sons and daughter, Steve (Julia) of Rice, Jon (Terri Burkhart) of Orrock Township, and Stacy (Todd) Bastien of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Courtney, Heather, Jake, Sam, Max, Missy, and Lexi; great grandchildren, Hailey, Cade, Ben, and Charlie; and sisters, Deanna Zinken of St. Joseph and Dorene Bielejeski of Waite Park. Dale was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Darlene Dols; and brother Daryl.

Memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House.