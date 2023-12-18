Dale A. Bidinger, 63, Sartell

June 2, 1960 - December 17, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 22, 2023 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Dale Bidinger, age 63, who passed away on Sunday. Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate and burial will be at the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the church and one hour prior to the services Friday also at the church. Parish prayers will be at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Dale was born on June 2, 1960 in St. Cloud to Eugene and Darlene (Robatcek) Bidinger. He was united in marriage to Carol Gotschy on October 22, 1983 at St. Peters Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Together, they lived in the Twin Cities from 1983-1990 until moving back to Sartell. Dale worked at the Paper Mill in Sartell for 17 years and currently worked at Rotochopper in St. Martin since 2012. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and had played guitar for the church choir. Dale was also a member of the Sartell Fire Department for 20 years, and Sartell and Sauk Rapids Youth Hockey Organizations. He enjoyed boating, golfing, watching sports, movies, traveling, and spending time with his family and friends. Dale had a passion for music and loved playing the guitar. He was family orientated, compassionate, had a great sense of humor, and loved helping others.

Dale is survived by his wife of 40 years, Carol of Sartell; sons, Fred (Katie) of Niceville, FL and Tom (Katie) of St. Louis Park; siblings, Pam (Scott) Gnan of Chanhassen, Jodi (Bob) Traut of Eau Claire, WI, and Rory (Tiffany) of Sartell; grandsons, Hank, Rhett, and Nathan; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family would like to extend a thank you to CentraCare Hospice for their care.

Memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society.