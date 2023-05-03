D-CAN Spring Dementia Summit Happening Tomorrow in St. Cloud
The D-CAN Spring Dementia Summit will be happening in St. Cloud at the Regency in downtown St. Cloud, right across from the Paramount Center for the Arts.
The doors will open at 7:30 am with events beginning at 9 am and wrapping up around 1 in the afternoon. The event is FREE and open to the public, and parking is also available at St. Mary's Church for free for anyone wanting to attend.
So far, there will be approximately 80-90 people in attendance in person at the event, but the event will also be open via online access. Anyone that is experiencing a life change because of a family member, friend, or spouse; or maybe as an individual wanting to learn more about the signs of dementia, risk factors, caregiving, and more, may want to attend this great event.
REGISTER TODAY- FREE EVENT
To register for the event, you can CLICK HERE NOW. Some of the things that will be discussed at this springs event include:
- Recent Advances in Dementia Prevention and Research
- Speakers
- Exhibitors
- Lunch provided
- Tools to help you in your journey
WHAT YOU WILL LEARN
- Dementia risk factors
- Lifelong Dementia Care and Prevention
- How nutrition and brain health impact Dementia risk
- How a collaborative approach to Dementia care can give a patient more life to live
Dr. Kim Tjaden will be the Emcee of the event, and speaker Dr. Pat Zook, the founder of D-CAN, will be on hand to discuss Dementia and answer your questions throughout the day.
LUNCH IS SERVED
If you attend the event, a box lunch will be provided to you, so please choose the lunch information box when you register. The information about lunch will be on the ticket form.