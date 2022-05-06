Cyril “Cy” F. Neussendorfer, 89, St. Joseph

March 28, 1933 - May 4, 2022

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Wiliams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Cyril “Cy” F. Neussendorfer, age 89, who passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday and one hour prior to the services Thursday at the funeral home.

Cyril Frank Neussendorfer was born March 28, 1933 in Collegeville to Louis & Cecilia (Reisinger) Neussendorfer. He grew up on the family farm and lived there for most of his life. Cy proudly served our country in the U.S. Air Force from 1956-1960. He married Esther Butenhoff on July 6, 1964. Cy worked as a testing engineer for Frigidaire, formerly Franklin. He was an avid reader and enjoyed fishing and trips to the casino with Esther. Cy was a very determined man, who always had a project going. He never asked for help, but he was always the first to offer to help others. Cy was easy going and always seemed to have a twinkle in his eye.

Survivors include his wife, Esther of St. Joseph; sons and daughters, Daniel (Monique) of Sauk Rapids, Anthony (Jessica) of Juneau, AK, Donna Reichert (Partner Roger) of St. Cloud and Audrey Bellmont of Clearwater; brothers, Norbert “Bro. Felix, O.S.B.” of Puerto Rico and Alex (Lucille) of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Tiffany & Danielle Bellmont, Danette Scepurek, Nicole Rumery, Madeline & Hayden Neussendorfer; and great grandchildren, Maverick & Nadiana Scepurek, and Ollie Rumery. Cy was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Mark & Michael Getchel; brother, Edgar; sisters, Bernadine Braeger, Frances Muggli, and Margaret Bilias; and seven step-siblings.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Good Shepherd Lutheran Home and St. Cloud Hospital 5th Floor Med 1 for the kind and compassionate care that was given to Cy.